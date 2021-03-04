Henry Lee Littlebird Jr. was born on Sept. 1, 1985 to Henry Lee Littlebird Sr. and LanaGayle Wilson Henry, He passed away on Feb. 26, 2021 at the age of 35.
Henry graduated from Geary High School in 2004, attended culinary school for a while and worked in the kitchen at Olive Garden, he really enjoyed cooking and listening to classical music. Some of his favorite things to do were to go fishing, hiking, play board games and read, he was a highly intelligent man. He also participated in plays as he was an avid member of the Vaska shadow cast. The thing he loved most was getting to spend time with his father, all of his siblings and his family.
Henry is preceded in death by his mother, LanaGayle Wilson Henry; brother Christian Henry; grandparents: Robert Neeley Littlebird Sr. and Tommie Rose Cravatt and grandmother, Kathleen Littlebird.
He is survived by his dad, Henry Lee Littlebird Sr. of Geary; sisters: Alesha Goodman of Dustin; Natasha Littlebird of El Reno; Chloe Henry of Bethany; Carley Meat of El Reno; and brothers Joshua Littlebird of Anadarko; Jonathan Littlebird of El Reno; Deion Henry of Bethany; William Littlebird of Oklahoma City; and Trystan Littlebird of Geary; as well as a host of many family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at West Cache Creek Cemetery west of Apache. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral Home.