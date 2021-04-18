Henry Charles Bowers was born on Aug. 3, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to Harry and Cora (Plummer) Bowers. Chuck’s early years were in Mishawaka, Indiana. One night Cora and her three children attended a local revival service. When the altar call was given, she went forward followed by her 3 children. Cora passed away when her young son was 3 years old. His formative years were spent in several foster homes. Henry’s name was changed to Charles Henry Bowers when he enlisted in the Army at age 18. After his army stint, he attended Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Illinois. There, he studied voice, piano and music theory and became known as “Chuck”. Chuck moved to Los Angeles, CA in early 1964. He studied voice with the Music Director at MGM Studios in Hollywood. His dream was to write music for movies. It was during this time, that he witnessed three people get hit by a speeding car. Two men were killed outright. One of the men killed was an older man. He caught Chuck’s attention since he was older, suntanned and looked very healthy. Chuck remembered thinking, “Now there is a man with a lot of living to do yet”. In that moment, that man was hit by the car and dragged 300 feet down the street, to his death. That incident caused Chuck to re-evaluate his life, of chasing his dream and never attaining success. He soon realized that he was the one running from God. In spring of 1964, Chuck gave his heart and life to Jesus. He left Los Angeles and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. There he studied and graduated with a ministerial course at the Nazarene Indian Bible School. While there, Chuck taught piano and was the choir director. Quite a few of students he met there and directed in his choirs became lifelong friends to Chuck. One such friend is Dr. Julian Gunn, who will deliver the eulogy. Chuck traveled with the CHIEF organization, led by Rev. Thomas Claus, and now directed by Tom’s son, Huron Claus. Chuck even went to Mongolia in 1993 with CHIEF. Chuck also worked with the American Indian Crusade, traveling the country including Alaska and Canada. Along the way, he pastored in California, Arizona, and helped a newly formed Indian Nazarene church in Minneapolis. He then took an Indian pastorate in Cache, USA, where he pastored for 40 years at the Amos Komah Memorial Church of the Nazarene. Chuck’s God given talents not only includes 300 songs but also oil painting. A few of his paintings hang in the Oklahoma State Capital building. He directed a choir at the Amos Komah Nazarene Church which traveled to places like Minnesota, Michigan, New Mexico and Colorado, often singing some of his own compositions. He had two manuscripts published, Second Wind, and Mountain Climb’n. But his legacy will always be the music that started as thoughts spoken to him through the Holy Spirit and translated into musical messages and melodies. “Messages in Song”, a songbook with some of his original compilations was published in 2018. Chuck said his life was the result of the Cross and he recorded a record album of that title. Chuck also recorded several CDs of songs and piano solos in recent years.
Chuck passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 92 years of age at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Home in Lawton.
He is survived by his nephew, James and wife Donna Pruett of Houston, TX, and other nieces and nephews as well as many friends too numerous to name. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Cora Bowers and three sisters: Mary Ellen McNeal; Frances Green, and Louise Klinger.
