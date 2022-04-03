Funeral service for Henry Albert Owens, age 72, of Frederick was held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial followed in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Owens passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Henry Albert Owens was born on Sept. 1, 1949, in Snyder, to William Alvie and Dollie Mildred (Risenhoover) Owens. He attended Snyder Public Schools and graduated from Snyder High School in 1967. He later enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. On July 3, 1976, he and Paula Jean McPherson were united in marriage in Frederick. He began his electrical career with Paul Albert Electric and worked for many years. He then went to work for the City of Frederick in Electric Department and retired as Utility Superintendent. He enjoyed his grandchildren and going out to eat with his family. He loved to watch O.U. football and watch old horror movies.
He is survived by his children: Sarah Owens of Lawton and David Owens and his wife, Kimberly of Frederick; two brothers: Keith Owens and David Owens both of Ridgecrest, California; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joe Jack and Charlotte McPherson of Frederick; and Judy Solomon of Dumas, Texas; four grandchildren: Mia, McKinley, Olivia and Liam Owens; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends: WeDonna and Jessie Flores, Maha Sultan, Awuley Quaye and the City of Frederick family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Dollie Owens; one infant daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Owens; his wife, Paula Owens on Dec. 1, 2021; his siblings: Mary Ann Roden, LeRoy Owens, Esther Rienoehl, Gladys Thornton and Kenneth Owens; and special friends, Jimmy and Karen Tyler.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Frederick School Enrichment Foundation in memory of Henry Owens.