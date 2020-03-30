Helga Patterson, age 86, of Lawton passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence.
Helga was born on November 15, 1933 in Germany to Adalbert and Francisca Kraus. As a young adult, she worked at a leather glove factory in Gunzburg, Germany. She married the love of her life, Thomas Patterson Sr., in Germany on September 14, 1957. They would spend the next thirty-eight wonderful years together before his death in 1995. Helga worked in the hotel / motel industry until she was seventy-two. She worked for Best Western in San Antonio until the military brought them to Lawton, where she worked for Holiday Inn until she retired. In her free time, Helga enjoyed sewing and cooking, everyone always looked forward to her German cookies, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Patterson Sr.; one daughter, Debra Ann Patterson and her parents Adalbert and Francisca Kraus, Helga is survived by two daughters, Margrit Guizar of Reno, Nevada and Mary A. Patterson of Lawton; one son, Thomas R. Patterson Jr.; three grandchildren, Shelbie Kaye Neil and husband Christian of Lawton, Cindy Guizar of Eugene, Oregon and Mandy Guizar of Reno, Nevada; two great grandchildren, Jacob Purdy of Eugene, Oregon and Olive Debra Kaye Neil of Lawton; three sisters, Edith Kraus of Gunzburg, Germany, Inge Puleski of Schenectady, New York and Ingrid Thayer of Duanesburg, New York; three nieces, Patricia Fantulin of Midland Park, New Jersey, Joanne Puleski of Schenectady, New York and Debra Evans of Schenectady, New York; one nephew, Robert Puleski of Schenectady, New York and her kitty, Mitten, who adopted her as her own along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins in Germany, other close relatives and friends.
