Funeral service for Helga Kentner, 83 of Lawton, OK will be Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Viewing will be from Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, April, 17, 2020 at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, OK.
Helga passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Helga was born on April 20, 1936 in Gobelnrod, Hessen, Germany to Otto and Maria Wilhelm. She grew up and attended school in Germany. On December 11, 1956, she married Chalmer Kentner. Mr. Kentner served in the US. Army. In 1957, the couple were transferred from Germany to Fort Polk, LA. Throughout his career, the Army moved them numerous times. In 1968, the family purchased a home in Lawton, OK and Helga remained in that residence until the day of her passing. Helga loved her home, but was especially proud of her yard and gardens. She spent numerous hours out mowing and tending to her yard. She has been a member of Faith Bible Church since 1968.
She is survived by her son Ralph Kentner and his wife Yucha of Lincoln, CA; her daughter Sylvia Mercado and her husband Joe of Azle, TX; her grandchildren: Yvonne Garrett of Lawton, OK, Joseph Mercado and his wife Ashley of Meridian, MS, Steven Mercado and his wife Kristin of Tuscaloosa, AL and Joshua Kentner of Citrus Heights, CA; she also leaves behind nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chalmer Kentner; her parents; her brother: Heinrick Wilhelm; and her sister: Enna Mebus.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.