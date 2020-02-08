Graveside services for Helga Anna Watson, 84, of Lawton will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday February 10, 2020 at Flower Mound Cemetery.
Mrs. Watson passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020 following the recent onset of medical conditions requiring hospitalization.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing at the funeral home will be Saturday February 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday February 9 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with special viewing and visitation for family and friends between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Helga Anna was born February 21, 1935 in Bodenbach, Rhineland Palatinate, Germany. Her parents were Franz Rudolph Beutel and Elsa Franziska Beutel nee Griesel. She grew up in Bodenbach through World War II and with the danger and chaos immediately following the war her father decided it would be better to voluntarily apply for relocation to Bavaria where they ultimately settled in Bamberg. She met LT. Edward I.M. Watson in 1955 while he was stationed at the Bamberg Kaserne with the U.S. Army. They married and son Michael was born. In 1958 his unit was rotated back to the United States, posted to Fort Benning, Georgia where second son Patrick was born. In 1960 they were posted to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, settling in Lawton where daughters Elizabeth and Mary were born. Helga Anna was a great cook, beloved by family and friends for her Schnitzel dinners, Christmas Cookies and other German foods. She and her husband were founding members of the Lawton German American Club. Following her husband’s death September 21, 2000 she continued to enjoy lunches, dominoes and dancing with friends of the German American Club. She also liked sewing, knitting and crocheting. In 2004 she moved to her daughter and son-in-law’s home, Rockin “R” Farm so they could better help her and she helped care for the garden and farm animals including chickens, geese, turkeys and guinea hens.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Fred Roloff of Lawton, two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kathy Watson of San Diego, CA, Patrick and Cindy Watson of Denton, TX. her son in law, Scott Haines, of San Diego, CA, Grandson, Joseph Roloff and wife Megan, great-grandchildren, Conner and Kendall Roloff of Lawton, Grandson, Stephen Roloff, great-granddaughter, Alexandria Roloff of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Elsa Beutel, her husband, Edward I.M. Watson and her daughter, Theresa Mary Watson-Haines.
