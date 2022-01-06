Helen Winham Morgan Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Helen Winham Morgan, 82, Lawton will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lawton.Mrs. Morgan died Dec. 31, 2021.Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helen Winham Morgan Lawton Interment Christianity Worship Memorial Tribute Garden Funeral Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists