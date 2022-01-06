Funeral for Helen Winham Morgan, 82, Lawton will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lawton.

Mrs. Morgan died Dec. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com