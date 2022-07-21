Funeral service for Helen Rozella Drennon, 82, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew, Phillip Cummings, Deacon of Wichita Baptist Church, Cache, officiating.
Mrs. Drennon passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, July, 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Helen was born on Dec. 21, 1939 in Lawton, to John F. and Ethel (Morgan) Cummings. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School. She worked at Southwestern Hospital in the dietary department for 32 years before retiring in 2000. Helen married Jesse Harper and to that union two daughters were born. She later married John Drennon on Nov. 6, 1973 in Frederick. He passed away on July 13, 2000. She enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino.
She is survived by her daughters: Sondra Kay Roberts, and Donnie Hunt, of Blooming Grove, TX and Janice and Michael Floyd, of Walters; five grandchildren and spouses: Tammy and James Athnos; Debra and Charles Simmons; Regina and Bradley Mifflin; Scotty and Katie Roberts, and Rickey and Stephanie Glass; 10 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Drennon; former husband, Jesse Harper; her granddaughter, Shannon Munnerlyn; her sisters: Goldie Besson and Silvernell Fisher; and her brothers: Carl Cummings; Robert Cummings; Billy Cummings, and Danny Cummings.