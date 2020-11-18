Memorial service for Helen Riley, 72, of Medicine Park, Oklahoma will be 12:00 p.m., Central Standard Time, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, hosted by Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. To attend the service please click on the link at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home by visiting grayfuneral.com
Mrs. Riley passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Helen was born on January 5, 1948 in Leeds, England to John and Alice Ady (Crouch) Aspin. She attended Wolverhampton Girls High School and graduated from the University of Durham where she received a BA in Geography in 1969. She spent two years as a volunteer in Ethiopia where she met her future husband, Arthur B. Riley. They married in 1973 in Lawton. She retired from a career as an elementary school teacher in 2014. Helen was a longtime member of the Friends of the Wichita’s and spent many volunteer hours in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. She had a great love of nature and the outdoors.
She is survived by two sons: Paul Lawrence Riley and Neil Charles Riley; her step-children: Arthur Bernard Riley III, Kathryn Anne Prusak, Judy Eileen Alden, James Edward Riley, John Paul Riley, and Joan Elizabeth Jester; two sisters: Mary Tindal and Jill Leslie; and her grandchildren: Owen Riley, Connor Riley, Aspen Riley, and Pascal Riley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her step daughter, Laurie Lynn Riley Russell.
