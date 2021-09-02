Graveside service for Helen Powell, 81, of Sterling, will be held 10 am, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Helen F (Morse) Powell was born Aug. 18, 1940 in Comanche County to Vernon and Winnie (Large) Morse. She had two older brothers and one younger sister. She attended Sterling public schools. She married Cecil Powell on April 20, 1957. They had one son Franklin Powell. The two were married for 29 years before Cecil passed on July 22, 1986. During their 29 years of marriage Helen and Cecil lived in Arizona, New Mexico, Spain, and Florida during Cecil’s 22 year career in US Air Force. They retired in 1976 and moved to Sterling. Helen worked as an outreach worker for the Elgin Nutrition Center and also served nine years as the Mayor of Sterling. Helen was a member of the Denton Baptist Church. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Family was very important to Helen especially her three grandsons who she spoiled every chance she got. Helen loved to shop not only for herself but also for whoever was with her. Helen was an outstanding cook and loved baking desserts. Helen was a great friend and wonderful person who will be missed by many.
She is survived by her dog and loyal companion Snert; her daughter-in-law, DJ Powell, of Fletcher; three grandsons: Clint Powell and his wife Sherry of Lawton; Keith Powell and his wife Rachel of Lawton; Trent Powell of Lawton; four great-grandchildren: Easton; Olivia; Blair, and Lila; one sister, Verna Seigler and her husband Eddie of Aiken, SC; one niece, Jana (Morse) Lemley and her husband David; one nephew Jason Seigler; and multiple great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Vernon and Winnie Morse; her husband Cecil Powell; her son Franklin Powell; two brothers: Donald (Sonny) Morse and Roy Morse; one sister, Norma Morse; her nephew, Jerry Seigler.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.