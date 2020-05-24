Graveside funeral service for Helen Murphy will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Cullison officiating.
Helen Murphy, Geronimo, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence at the age of 93. She was born January 27, 1927 South of Geronimo, Oklahoma to Henry W. and Lucille (Thornton) Sanmann. Helen was a graduate of the Geronimo High School Class of 1945. She married William L. “Bill” Murphy on July 27, 1944 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1976.
Helen was affiliated as supervisor and cook with the Geronimo Public School cafeteria from 1968 until her retirement in 1991. She was known for her fabulous cinnamon buns and hot rolls. Helen was active in the Geronimo community for the “Good Neighbors” group and was on the Geronimo Alumni yearly class reunion committee. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Geronimo and was the adult Sunday School teacher for many years. She was also “Grand Marshall” of the Geronimo birthday celebration, representing the Community Senior Citizens Center of Geronimo.
Helen took great pride in her many flower gardens and was a member of the Iris Flags Flower Club for many years. Her great pleasure was feeding and watching her hummingbirds. She was also a volunteer mentor to “HOSTS” students at Geronimo Public School.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Comanche County Memorial Hospice team of Kim Brock, Yolanda Powell and Kristy McLaughlin for their kind and compassionate care that was given to our mother the last few weeks of her life.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and Thomas Aston, Geronimo, Karen and Ricky Fenter, Mustang, Oklahoma and Marsha Garner, Geronimo; two sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Jesie Murphy, Loganville, Georgia and Kevin C. and Sarah Murphy, Geronimo; eight grandchildren, Travis Aston, Traci Kincannon, Rachel Brinlee, Sharla McCall, Charles Garner, Melissa Bomar, Kelly Murphy and Michael Jackson; 17 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and her brother, Frank Sanmann, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Her husband, parents, a brother, Robert Sanmann, son-in-law, Charles Garner, and grandson, Dustin Garner, preceded her in death.
“…Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again…”
