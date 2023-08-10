Helen Marie Poolaw journeyed home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 7, 2023. She was born at home west of Anadarko on Nov. 17, 1930, to Anna (Tighkobo) and Joseph “DoHau” Poolaw. Her maternal grandparents were Dinah and Albert Fletcher Tighkobo and her paternal grandparents were Zonety and Henry Poolaw. Zonety was the 13 daughter of Chief Dohausen who was Chief of the Kiowas for 33 years as well as Helen’s great great-grandfather. Helen was also known as “Olive Mae” and was a full-blooded Kiowa Tribal Member.

Helen attended Riverside Indian School through her elementary and high school years. There, she was selected as one of the first cheerleaders at Riverside during her sophomore, junior and senior high school years.

Recommended for you