Helen Marie Poolaw journeyed home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 7, 2023. She was born at home west of Anadarko on Nov. 17, 1930, to Anna (Tighkobo) and Joseph “DoHau” Poolaw. Her maternal grandparents were Dinah and Albert Fletcher Tighkobo and her paternal grandparents were Zonety and Henry Poolaw. Zonety was the 13 daughter of Chief Dohausen who was Chief of the Kiowas for 33 years as well as Helen’s great great-grandfather. Helen was also known as “Olive Mae” and was a full-blooded Kiowa Tribal Member.
Helen attended Riverside Indian School through her elementary and high school years. There, she was selected as one of the first cheerleaders at Riverside during her sophomore, junior and senior high school years.
Helen went on to marry Robert Hatfield Sr., and was a dedicated wife and homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, which included six children. During her residency in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Helen gained her salvation and was baptized. She showed her love for the Lord by serving as a Sunday School Teacher and Girls in Action (GA) Auxiliary leader at her home church of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church. By God’s grace, Helen led many children to salvation.
Helen worked various jobs after her children grew up which included being a nurse aide, medication aide, sales clerk, telephone operator, and beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics which she loved dearly.
While living in Yuma, Arizona, Helen was active in the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Helen was later selected as Auxiliary President of the Year for 1987-1988 for Post 1763. She was also presented with the Voice of Democracy Award Citation, Outstanding Membership Award, and Outstanding President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary organization. Helen also received the Arizona High School Certificate of Equivalency in January 1987.
Helen was very proud of her Native American culture and traveled to many states to compete and win various ladies’ dance competitions and raised her children in the dance arena as well. She always made sure they were well dressed and kept with tradition.
Fueled by her three sons enlistment in the United States Marine Corps and Navy branches, Helen achieved her most rewarding accomplishment of serving in American War Mothers organizations. In 1989, she joined Chapter 18, Kiowa War mothers and served as Way and Means Chairman and Chaplain before being elected to two terms as Chapter President. During her tenure as Chapter President, the organization began construction of the Warrior Sidewalk leading to the Kiowa War Memorial at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie. This site displays the name, rank, and branch of services of Kiowa military personnel. In 1998, she presided over 10 state chapters as President of the Oklahoma American War Mothers. She served as National President of the National American War Mothers from 2005-2007. She was the first Kiowa member to hold that office and the second Native American to be president of the national organization.
In 1999, Helen served on the Kiowa Tribe Hearing Board and was appointed as the Board’s chairwoman in 2000-2011.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren by birthday parties, sporting events, and other extracurricular activities. Helen is admired for her dedication to her family, church service, work career, support of the United States military branches, tribal representation, Indian social dancing, and her love for life in general.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Robert Benjamin Hatfield and one daughter, Dinah “Tootie” Marie Chasenah.
Helen is survived by two daughters: Sandra Anna Poolaw, and Patti Hunting Horse and husband Tony; two sons: Robert Jacob Hatfield Jr. and wife Kathy, and Joseph Daniel Hatfield and wife Marie; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug 11, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Anadarko. Interment will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko.
There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Anadarko. Visitation will be 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug 10, 2023 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.