Helen Marie (Dreith) Moore Yarbrough passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the age of 91 in Plano, Texas. She leaves behind a large loving family and a wealth of friends.

Helen was born Jan. 22, 1931 in Chattanooga, to Lucas and Kathryn Dreith. She was a proud first generation American. Helen developed a strong work ethic growing up and working the family farm with her father, mother, four brothers and sister. She had fond memories of collecting eggs, working with her dad in the field and driving the tractor. She had a lifelong love for the outdoors, was a member of 4H and in school participated in softball, basketball and pep squad. Helen was a natural athlete and loved sports and competition as a participant or as fan. She was an enthusiastic and vocal fan at sporting events, especially for her grandchildren. Helen loved music and singing, whether at church, home, on road trips or concerts.