Helen Marie (Dreith) Moore Yarbrough passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the age of 91 in Plano, Texas. She leaves behind a large loving family and a wealth of friends.
Helen was born Jan. 22, 1931 in Chattanooga, to Lucas and Kathryn Dreith. She was a proud first generation American. Helen developed a strong work ethic growing up and working the family farm with her father, mother, four brothers and sister. She had fond memories of collecting eggs, working with her dad in the field and driving the tractor. She had a lifelong love for the outdoors, was a member of 4H and in school participated in softball, basketball and pep squad. Helen was a natural athlete and loved sports and competition as a participant or as fan. She was an enthusiastic and vocal fan at sporting events, especially for her grandchildren. Helen loved music and singing, whether at church, home, on road trips or concerts.
She graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1948. Helen’s dream was to work in the business world. She earned a Business Associates degree in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she developed superior typing skills, leading to a job for Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base. There she met James Russell Moore and they married on Nov. 7, 1952 in Lawton. They quickly started their family of six children and began their life of traveling the world while serving in the Air Force. They were stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas; Fontainebleau, France; Clovis, New Mexico and Tripoli, Libya. They were transferred to Tucson, Arizona in 1964. Helen fell in love with Arizona, or as she called her new home, “God’s Country”. Helen was a proud military wife and consummate homemaker. She used her talent as a seamstress to sew matching dresses and shirts for her family.
James Russell and Helen ended their marriage in 1965. Helen pursued employment and her widowed mother-in-law Novella Moore moved in with them to help care for the children. Helen sold Avon door to door, worked at Tucson Clinic, and ultimately worked at Tucson Teachers Federal Credit Union. Later, Novella moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. The two remained close for life.
Helen and the widower James Yarbrough renewed acquaintance while she was on vacation in Alabama. The relationship blossomed into a marriage in November 1970 and Jim transferred to Davis Monthan Air Force Base. The couple joined their families to include James’s two younger children and two older adult children. Helen continued to work at Tucson Federal Credit Union as the manager of the branch office. She retired in 1980 to care for her husband Jim Yarbrough during his battle with cancer. Jim passed March 1981.
She was a member of Saguaro Christian Church and later Casas Adobes Congregational Church. Helen was good-natured with a quick wit and a lively sense of humor. She had an incredible gift of hospitality. Her family called her home “Hotel Helen”, as the welcome mat was always out. Family members and friends found joy and respite in Helen’s care. She was a wonderful cook and always had room for one more person at her table. Her fried chicken, snickerdoodles and ribs were world-class family favorites.
An avid hiker, she hiked the trails in the mountains surrounding Tucson with her family and hiking club. She was especially proud of climbing the summit of Picacho Peak. She was very active in her Sunset Ridge neighborhood, was always there to help friends and neighbors. She also made time for and enjoyed her clubs, including Aces and her Tuesday’s veteran dinner.
Helen was dependable, a hard worker, and brought these traits to everything she did. She never met a stranger and was always sowing seeds of kindness and compassion. Her high school motto captured on her diploma was “Work hard and let my personality do the rest.” Helen lived that motto her entire life. She was an optimistic, loyal, loving, fun, charitable, strong-willed, and independent woman who valued faith, family and friends.
She moved to Plano, Texas in 2020, and last resided at Accell at Willow Bend where she was a favorite of staff and residents.
She is survived by children: Kathryn M. Herrin (Randy) of Hereford, Arizona; Michael M. Moore (Tina) of Tucson, Arizona; Janice L. Cary (Gary) of Plano, Texas; Pamela L. Moore (Robert Hutting) of Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Lori L. Fultz (Brian) of Plano, Texas; and R. Alan Moore (Kathleen) of Celina, Texas; J. Daniel Yarbrough of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Sharon Casada of Hot Springs, Arkansas; D. Denise Aarstadt (Andrew) of Klamath Falls, Oregon; Philip L. Yarbrough of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren: Brad, (Melissa) Herrin; Kelly (Andrew) Bruggeman; Eric (Lindsey) Fultz; Christopher Clarke; David (Sarah) Fultz; Elizabeth (Eduardo) Gonzalez; Jarrett Moore; Charles Clarke; Cory Hutting; Jacob Cary; Travis Moore; Caitlin Clarke; Lucas Moore; Landry Moore; Josh Casada; Annette Geoffrion; Amy Speciale; Jason (Tahlia) Aarstadt; and Jacob (Taryn) Yarbrough; great-grandchildren: David Herrin; Eli and Joe Bruggeman; Truman; Coen; Deacon; Annika and Johanna Fultz, Jackson and Sophia Gonzales; Kaleigh and Lauren Casada; Andrew and Jonathan Geoffrion; Evan and Nicholas Speciale; Ingrid and Gertrude Arrstad, and Philip Yarbrough. She is also survived by one brother, Earnest Dreith(Shirley) and beloved nephews, nieces and many cousins.
She was predeceased by his first husband, James Russell Moore, second husband, James Yarbrough, and brothers: Harold (Lydia); Rueben (Ann) and Samuel (Lavada), and sister, Alma Ruth Pearson (Richard) and dear friends William Corcoran and Gerry Connell of Tucson, Arizona.
Funeral services will be handled by Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
On Sunday Oct. 9, 2022, Chattanooga Community Presbyterian Church will host a 1 p.m. memorial followed by interment at Chattanooga Cemetery in Chattanooga.
The Church’s Facebook will live stream the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions for Helen Yarbrough be made to Chattanooga Community Presbyterian Building Fund (c/o Janet Labude, 17418 Logue Chapel Road, Faxon, Oklahoma 73540) or the Fischer House (connect.fisherhouse.org) which supports veteran.