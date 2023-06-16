Graveside funeral services for Helen M. Ebisch will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Helen M. Ebisch passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 88. She was born on Dec. 15, 1934, in Devol, Oklahoma, to Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth (Castleberry) Chance. In 1939, the family relocated to Lawton, where Helen attended Emerson Grade School and Lawton High School. On May 13, 1952, she married William Robert Ebisch, who preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2004.