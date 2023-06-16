Graveside funeral services for Helen M. Ebisch will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Helen M. Ebisch passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 88. She was born on Dec. 15, 1934, in Devol, Oklahoma, to Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth (Castleberry) Chance. In 1939, the family relocated to Lawton, where Helen attended Emerson Grade School and Lawton High School. On May 13, 1952, she married William Robert Ebisch, who preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2004.
Helen had a fulfilling career as a dental assistant. She worked for Dr. Collins and Dr. William Corrales from 1956 to 1958, Dr. Gilbert Gibson from 1958 to 1965, Dr. William L. Scearce from 1974 to 1995, and Dr. Phillip Aday from 1995 until her retirement in 2000. Additionally, she and her husband owned and operated a dry cleaning business for 40 years.
She was an active member of Boulevard Congregational and Christian Church since 1963, where she dedicated her time teaching the kindergarten Sunday school class. Helen was a life member of the national and state American Dental Assistants Associations, assuming various leadership and board positions over the years. She also served as president and Chaplain of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does, Drove #522. Helen was a member of the American Businesswomen’s Association and the VFW Post 5263 Ladies Auxiliary. Even after retiring, she continued to contribute to her community by volunteering at local nursing centers.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Mary Ebisch Pulliam and her husband Charlie, Nancy Ebisch Swain, Suzanne Ebisch Berry, and Margaret Ebisch Niswonger and Michael Davis as well as a step-son, James McNelly Ebisch. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Helen in death were her parents, her three sons, David Joseph Ebisch, John Michael Ebisch and William Robert McNelly, a great granddaughter, Mikhaila Lee Leilani Swain, her brother, Cecil Chance, and her two sisters, Sylvia Martin and Oleta Stinchomb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the OU Childrens Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project.