Funeral service for Helen Louise Burns will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Henry Bingaman officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by visiting www.beckerfuneral.com or on the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Helen Louise Burns died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 105. She was born May 28, 1915 near Lawton, to Walter E. and Nancy Anna (Tilson) Pindell. She married James W. Burns on June 27, 1937. He preceded her in death on May 6, 1956.
Mrs. Burns was a graduate of Cameron High School and later attended and graduated from Cameron State Agricultural College. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, and her master’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
She worked as assistant superintendent of schools, serving two different terms before obtaining her teaching certificate. She taught at Westwood Elementary School from 1960-1978. She and her husband also operated the Campus Shop at Cameron for several years. She was a member of Liberty Heights Chapel.
She is survived by her children: Dana B. Hoover, Dawson, Illinois and Clois C. (Maria) Burns, Lubbock, Texas; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James W. Burns; her great-granddaughter, Chloe Michelle Duyck; and her sisters: Francis Shelton, Stella Lee, Elsie Lee, Jessie Richardson, Jane Dorn, Elizabeth Henslee and Lela Bingaman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
