Funeral service for Helen Louise Bruce will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 in Letitia Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Kelly, Pastor and Lance Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Sterling Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Helen Louise Bruce, age 95, of Lawton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1925 in Walters, to Herman and Lilliie (Marburger) Leu. Helen married Derrel Bruce on Nov. 11, 1944 in Marlow. They moved to California after getting married to work on a dairy farm. After returning to Oklahoma, they had two children, Brenda Louise and Stanley Derrel.
Helen worked at Coca-Cola for a few years and also did wallpapering with a good friend, Thelma. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and her favorite job of taking care of her children. She loved to cook, sew and be with her family most of all.
She was a member of Sterling Methodist Church and later Letitia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son, Stanley, three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Smith and husband, Alfred; daughter-in-law, Donna Bruce; grandchildren and their spouses: Kandi Wright and Jimmy Don; Kelly Smith and Ronnie; Nikki Bruce and Bryan Bruce; great-grandchildren: Jordan Henderson; Summer Vaughn and Trevor; Tanner Wright and Krisee; Dillon Wright; Payton Smith and fiancé Scotty; Aubree Smith; McKenzie Snow; Gracie Bonar; Tobin Bruce; Terry Battle and Jessica and Tony Phillips and Gregory; and her sister and brother-in-law, Lucille Taylor and Homer.
