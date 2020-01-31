Memorial services for Helen L. Harvey, age 87, will be at St. Paul’s Methodist Church February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey, officiating.
Helen was born March 8, 1932 in Durant, Oklahoma to John & Jessie Mae Roberts. She attended high school at Calera and graduated from Russell High in Durant, Oklahoma. She married Dewey R. Harvey on July 2, 1947, he passed away August 24, 1990. She graduated from Southeastern University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and completed her master’s degree in Home Economics at East Texas University Vocational in 1958. She taught eleven years in Boswell, Oklahoma, two years in Cache, Oklahoma and twenty-two years at Wilson Elementary in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was a member of St Paul’s Methodist Church where she served on many committees. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Kappa-Kappa Lota sororities, a lifetime member of Oklahoma Education Association and National Association of Education Oklahoma Retired Education.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey R. Harvey; her parents, John Hayden and Jessie Mae Roberts 1963; her sister, Stella Hart and her brother, Herman Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter Robbie Harvey, Lawton, Oklahoma; sister, Ruth Wade of Durant, Oklahoma and brother Boyce G. Roberts of Houston, Texas.
The family will have a visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.