Funeral service for Helen “Jean” Young, 82 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Henslee, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church officiating.
Mrs. Young passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jean was born on June 20, 1937 in Minneapolis, Kansas to Herbert and Helen Grace (Trout) Trent. She grew up in Kansas and married Clarence Allen “Al” Young on June 2, 1957 in Minneapolis, Kansas. She was a proud and good military wife who lived in many locations with her husband, including Alaska, Nebraska, Germany, Illinois, and Oklahoma. MSG (retired) Mr. Young passed away on September 11, 2012. Jean attended Cameron University and loved working with the United States Government as a civil servant until retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing. She also played the piano and worked puzzles. She loved her daughters, grandkids, and great grandkids and was a member of the presbyterian church.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Kay Hall, of Oklahoma City, OK; and Pam Kimbrough, of Lawton, OK; her sister, Janet Kay Poliak, of MA; her grandchildren, Jeremy Kimbrough and Jared Trent-Hall; her great grandchildren, Ashlynn Dawn Grace Kimbrough and Gabriel Victor-Ree Kimbrough; her nieces, Georgene Poliak and Christine Banks; her nephews, Glenn Poliak and Darrell Banks; two great nieces, Simone and Ella Long; and her special cousin, Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al; her sister and brother in law, Herberta and Martin Geske; her brother in law, Eric Poliak; and her niece, Barbara Geske.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.