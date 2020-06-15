Helen Jean Roof
1937-2020
Funeral services for Helen Jean Roof, 83, of Blanchard, formerly of Chickasha, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel.
Helen Jean (Drew) Roof went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Blanchard, Oklahoma. She was born February 12, 1937 in Cache, Oklahoma to Charles Edward Drew and Margaret Callie (Miller) Drew.
On June 19, 1952, she married Lloyd Melvin Roof and they had 57 years together until his passing in August 2009.
Helen worked along side Lloyd in the family business. She also worked for the Chickasha Express. She was a member of the OHCE and a member of the Chickasha Centennial Committee. She ran the Christmas for Children for four years at Middleburg School.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, Lloyd, three brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Barbara Roof, Jerry Roof and Charles and Mary Roof, all of Blanchard; seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; and other extended family and friends.
Interment will be in Letitia Cemetery near Lawton, Oklahoma under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ferguson-funeralhome.com.