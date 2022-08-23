Helen Emily Cantrell of Lawton, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 17, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. She was 80 years young and loved to travel and fish.

Helen was born on Oct. 17, 1941 to Evelyn and George Blakeslee in Pierre South Dakota. In addition to her parents, Helen is predeceased by her sister June and brother Hal.

