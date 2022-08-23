Helen Emily Cantrell of Lawton, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 17, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. She was 80 years young and loved to travel and fish.
Helen was born on Oct. 17, 1941 to Evelyn and George Blakeslee in Pierre South Dakota. In addition to her parents, Helen is predeceased by her sister June and brother Hal.
She is survived by her son Joel and his wife Katie; brothers: Bill and John; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was Grandma Helen to countless others. Her smile and ornery disposition will be greatly missed. Helen graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bacone College with a Bachelor’s in Nursing in 1974. Fresh out of college she began a very successful career as an obstetric and surgical nurse, eventually becoming house supervisor and Director of Nursing.
Celebration of Life Service are being held for Helen at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home, 2701 SW “J” Ave. Lawton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Promise Care, 6302 SW Lee Blvd Lawton, 73505 or Lawton Animal Shelter 2104 SW 6th Lawton Ok, 73505.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to the friends and caregivers of Promise Care who were there for her, and a special thanks to her longtime friend Sandra Johnson for her loving care and support.