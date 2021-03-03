Helen Elaine Crow, age 76, of Cache, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Helen Elaine Crow was born April 17, 1944 in Lawton, to William H. and Johnnie M. (Bennett) Chism. She grew up in Lawton and attended A. T. Howell Elementary School, Central Junior High, and graduated from Lawton High School in 1962. In September 1962 through April 30, 1963 she attended National Business College, Lawton. She was a member of the Brownies and Girl Scouts of America and earned numerous awards, a charter member of Highland Park Methodist Church, Lawton; where she was a member of the Sunday School, the choir, and the Methodist Youth Fellowship and attended church camp at Devils Canyan Camp (now known as Methodist Canyan Camp). As a teenager, she was involved as a volunteer for the Prince of Peace Pageant presented on Easter Sundays at the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. She played in the mob groups and the angel groups. She dearly loved being involved in the pageant for three years. She enjoyed roller skating and swimming at Doe Doe Park, Lawton. She was a member of the Girls Glee Club at Central Junior High School and a member of the Mixed Chorus at Lawton High School. She took homemaking 1, 2, & 3 and loved sewing. She made most of her clothes, clothes for her children, and shirts for her husband. She married Terrell (Terry) K. Crow, her high school sweetheart of three years on May 3, 1963. They were married 47 years May 3, 2010 and he died May 18, 2010. To this marriage there was born: a son Terry Lynn Crow, a daughter April Rene Crow, and another son Shannon Lee Crow. Helen’s husband was a member of the U.S. Air Force and the family traveled with him to various bases during the 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. They were stationed in Wichita Falls at Shepherd AFB, TX. for three years, Andrews AFB, Washington DC for a total of 11½ years (a combination of two tours), and at Lackland AFB for one year. After retiring from the Air Force, the family went back home to live. They settled in Cache, and lived there the rest of Helen’s life. She was active in the First United Methodist Church in Cache where, she taught an adult Sunday school class, directed the Youth and Adult Choir for years. She also taught Vacation Bible School and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group. For several years she produced the Messenger, a church newsletter. She was a pilgrim of the Walk to Emmaus #14. Later she moved her membership to the Indiahoma United Methodist Church. She worked most of her life. She worked at Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria, VA for 11 ½ years, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton, for two years; Huddleston’s Funeral Home Lawton, eight years, and Lakeview Cable Co, Cache, for eight years. She was secretary-treasurer of the Cache Cemetery Association.
For enjoyment, she loved camping, fishing, boating, gardening getting her out into God’s beautiful nature. She loved watching birds, feeding and watering them and also providing feed for the squirrels she referred to as hers. She loved watching them play out in the yard. She still has two to three squirrels that live in her garage that is in the backyard. There were cotton tailed rabbits that played in her yard. She even had a frog that she called Prince, that used to meet her on the front steps of the front porch. She would talk to him as if he knew what she was saying to him. If anyone was going to dig in the flower beds, she always warned them to watch out for Prince. She loved to plant Iris bulbs and couldn’t wait for them to bloom. She also liked taking pictures and making handmade greeting cards. She enjoyed many different hobbies: ceramics and cake decorating, liked being on the computer to type letters, to make greeting cards, and of course she liked keeping up with her friends and family members on Facebook. She also posted a Daily Devotion hoping that everyone would read them and be drawn closer to God. She always said that she never felt closer to God than when she was out in His nature that He created for all of us to enjoy. She loved listening to the gospel hymns and Christmas music. Another of her loves were dogs. She always had a dog or dogs at home to enjoy and play with. There were particular ones that she loved more (if that was possible); that was Tinker Bell an Alaskan Spitz--pure white, a black with brown markings Chihuahua Dixie that was her dog and no one else’s, Belle a black lab, and Lil Bit a fawn-colored Chihuahua. She loved her children very much and volunteered in the programs they enjoyed. Her daughter was involved in cheerleading and she made her uniform for that and attended the games she cheered at. She volunteered in Cub Scouting for both sons. She was a den mother, and den leader coach. In the later years of her life she decided she needed to be around other people and even maybe be able to help others. So she moved to Ten Oaks Assisted living and Retirement Community. She had made so many friends with the residents and with all the staff. She learned how to play SkipBo (card game) while there. She took pictures at all the celebrations, holidays, and etc. She made a large scrapbook for all the pictures she took while there. She told the staff it was for them to show the possible future residents so that they could see all the fun they had.
She is survived by her children: Terry L. Crow and wife Monica Beltran, of Lawton; April R. (Crow) Clark and husband Randy of Cache and Shannon L. Crow and wife Janina (Malewski) Crow of Corpus Christi, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; an aunt, Lee Cartt of Beaver, OH; an uncle, Russell Bennett and wife Joann of Big Rock, TN and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Helen Elaine Crow will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel with John Webb officiating, interment will follow at Cache Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
