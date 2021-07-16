Funeral service for Helen C. Mazzo will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Christie, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Helen C. Mazzo died Monday, July 12, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 83. She was born to Charley and Loraine Bynum on Aug. 5, 1937 in Henryetta. She and her family moved to Lawton in 1952 and she was a 1955 graduate of Lawton High School. She married Tony Mazzo on Feb. 1, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married for 50 years prior to Tony’s death on July 14, 2008.
Helen worked at Griswold Cleaners, Goodyear Tire and Rubber and Company and as a cafeteria worker at Bishop and Geronimo elementary Schools, retiring in 1998. She had been a member of First Baptist Church since 1952. She loved to travel with Arvest Seniors and the Center for Creative Living groups. She also went on many trips and cruises with her many friends.
Helen volunteered at the Thrift Store on Fort Sill and for the Hearts That Care Clinic for many years. She was a member of OHCE Heartline Club. When she was not doing everything else, she loved to golf with her friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Arndt and husband Chris; her son, Mike Mazzo and wife Sara; grandchildren: Megan Gilmore and husband Brock; Evan Mazzo and wife, Abigale and Ryan Mazzo; and great-grandchildren: Tony Gilmore and Seth Gilmore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Diane “Dee” Voss, and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
