Funeral service for Heidemarie J. Albea will be noon, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Heidemarie J. Albea, 75, Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her family. She was born August 18, 1945 in Idar-Oberstein, Germany to Emil Nicolaus Lorch and Agnes (Heu) Lorch Cron. Heidemarie grew up in Germany and went to school there. She came to the United States in the late 1970’s. Heidemarie married Eugene Albea on Jan. 25, 1992 in Lawton. She was a well know waitress in Lawton working at restaurants such as Denny’s, the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) and Pancake Villa. Heidemarie enjoyed NBA basketball especially the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan was playing. After Michael Jordan retired she became a Dallas Maverick fan and she was a huge OU football fan. She enjoyed playing Bingo and her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She was a volunteer at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton. She was loved by everybody and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of the home; three children: Natalie, Randy and Jessie Reed all of Lawton; ten grandchildren: Aaliyah, Isaiah, Jasmine, Shauntoris, Brooklyn, Aniecea, Arianna, Ariella, Jessie Jr., and Anthony, one great-grandchild, Abrielle; one sister, Edda Lorch of Germany and other family members.
Heidemarie was preceded in death by her parents.
