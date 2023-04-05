Funeral service for Sgt. retired Hector Ortiz, 102, of Lawton will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Teel, officiating.
Committal service will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden with Full Military Honors under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Hector was born July 10, 1920 in Puerto Rico to the late Isabel and Salvador Ortiz. He grew up in LaJas, Puerto Rico where he attended school. He was drafted into the Army in 1943. He served in the Korean War where he was wounded. He retired from the Army in 1963. During his service time he received several medals and accommodations: Good Conduct Medal, World War II Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal, Purple Heart Medal, European Theater Campaign Medal.
Hector met his wife Elfriede while serving in Erlangen, Germany and were married for 64 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and his son Marcus Ortiz
He is survived by his loving wife Elfriede Ortiz; children: Edwin Ortiz and wife Brenda, and Karen Keller and husband Dennis; grandchildren: Barry Ortiz and wife Amanda; Brandon Ortiz and wife Chelsea; Brian Keller; Brayden Keller, and Brooke Keller; great-grandchildren: Brileigh Ortiz; Zaeleigh Ortiz, and Kaiden Ortiz; sisters: Teresita de Jesus Ortiz and Iris Maria Ortiz; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.