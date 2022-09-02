PHOENIX, Ariz. — Heather Marie Vyse, 60, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away surrounded by love on August 25th, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
She was born on August 2nd, 1962 to J.C. Vyse and Ione Kathleen (Kapka) Vyse in Saginaw, MI. Heather attended much of her schooling in Caro, MI. She had a love for animals, and spent her youth riding and showing horses competitively where she won numerous state and local awards. In 1980, she enlisted in the Air Force and became an Aerospace Systems Operator. Her military service took her to Texas, Arizona, and the Philippines.
After being honorably discharged, she continued to serve her country as a military spouse seeing both husbands deployed to combat areas during her marriages. Regarding her own career, she held several different jobs in the retail and food service industries all while being a dedicated mother to her two daughters, Ashleigh and Morgan — born in 1985 and 1992 respectively. Despite being a single mother, she was able to climb the corporate ladder progressing to general manager while living in Lawton, OK.
After retirement, she committed herself to the continued support of her daughters, and the care and development of her grandchildren, acting as primary caregiver for most of their lives. When she was not taking care of her family, animals or plants, she spent her free time with artistic endeavors, interior design projects or binge-watching British TV shows.
Heather was predeceased by her father J.C. Vyse; maternal grandparents Henry and Alberta Kapka; paternal grandparents Samuel and Zella Vyse; uncles: Ronald and Lloyd Vyse; uncle and aunt, David and Patricia Bradt. She is survived by her mother, Ione Kathleen (Kapka) Vyse; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Drew Stark; daughters: Ashleigh Marie (Gibson) Edmonds and Morgan Victoria Patterson; son-in-law, Aaron Edmonds; grandchildren: Antonio, Aalia, Audriana and Adonis; Aunt Caroline Vyse; uncle and aunt, Mark and Nadine Kapka; former spouses: Tony Gibson and Sheldon Patterson; former mother-in-law, Willie “Bell” Gibson; former sister-in-law, Sonya Patterson Hodges; and many other loved ones and friends.
Heather lived a full life that was filled with joy. Our family is grateful to know that Heather is finally at peace.
Heather’s life celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, at Preston Funeral Home in Phoenix, Ariz.