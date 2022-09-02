PHOENIX, Ariz. — Heather Marie Vyse, 60, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away surrounded by love on August 25th, 2022 after a battle with cancer.

She was born on August 2nd, 1962 to J.C. Vyse and Ione Kathleen (Kapka) Vyse in Saginaw, MI. Heather attended much of her schooling in Caro, MI. She had a love for animals, and spent her youth riding and showing horses competitively where she won numerous state and local awards. In 1980, she enlisted in the Air Force and became an Aerospace Systems Operator. Her military service took her to Texas, Arizona, and the Philippines.