Memorial service for Healyn Marie Miller will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Jim Coe of Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.
Placement, with military honors, of the urn will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.
Healyn Marie Miller, age 60, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Lawton. She was born Dec. 24, 1961 in Morongo Valley, California to Robert Hinton and Elizabeth Marie (Warren) Herring. Healyn served in the United States Navy from 1980-1982 when she was honorably discharged. Healyn enjoyed shopping and pampering herself with regular manicures and pedicures. She was a very selfless person and was always willing to help others who were in need. She made friends everywhere she went and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also spoiled her kitten, “Gracie Love” whom she adored.
Healyn is survived by her husband, Curtis Miller of Lawton; daughter, Naomi Martin and husband Jeffrey of Bulverde, Texas; two sons: Alan Johnson and wife Carrie of Lawton,; and Robert Johnson of Comanche; seven grandchildren: Rachel Martin; Alycsian Maring; Devan Johnson; Braylon Johnson; Leeloo Johnson; Tiberius Johnson; and Aurora Johnson; one brother, Dan Davis and wife Linda of Comanche,; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Preceding Healyn in death are her parents, two brothers: Deland and Diviland Davis.