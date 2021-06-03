Funeral service for Hazel Shae Altom, 1, of Fletcher, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Fletcher Christian Church. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hazel Shae Altom was born Feb. 8, 2020 in Lawton, to Kelly (Altom) Mihecoby and Keira Cook. Hazel impacted so many people’s lives in her short time on earth. She was full of energy and brought a smile to everyone’s face who knew her.
She is survived by her moms: Kelly and Keira; her brother, Travis Mihecoby; and numerous other family members.
