Graveside service for Hazel Montgomery will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery with Rev. Don Barnes, Pastor of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Hazel Fern Montgomery, 85, Lawton passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 in Lawton. She was born June 18, 1935 in Eufaula, to Robert Lee and Verdie Atrice (Salters) Long. She was raised in Eufaula, where she graduated from high school and met the love of her life, James Montgomery Sr. They were married Nov. 6, 1952, in Mendota, California. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2020. They had a beautiful marriage of 67 years. She and James committed themselves to the community through the business they owned and operated and for which she did the bookkeeping. Their entrepreneurship led to ownership of the Champlain station, the Plant Place and the Leaf and Limb. She also did the bookkeeping for Eddie’s Signs. She was a Cub Scout mom, worked with Greiner School and belonged to the Eastern Star. Hazel was a church youth leader and taught Sunday school class. They attended Lawton First Assembly for the last 16 years. Hazel loved keeping busy and creative. She scrap-booked the millions of memories she collected over the years. She and her husband also loved to travel and visited almost every state in the US. She enjoyed cooking, and was especially known for her fried pies. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She was a collector of all things, owls, mice, globes and anything about Oklahoma.
She is survived by her son, James Robert Montgomery Jr. and wife Diane; a daughter, Mary Jean (Jeannie) Wickens and husband Wayne; her brother, Russell Long, six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers: Charles Long, George Long and Junior Long.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com