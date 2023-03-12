Celebration of Life for Hayleigh Jennifer Bell will be 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Josh Trueblood officiating.
The family has requested you wear purple at the service as it was Hayleigh’s favorite color.
Hayleigh Jennifer Bell, 26, of Lawton passed away in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 after an eight-month battle with a rare disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. She was born April 19, 1996 to Janice (Dahl) Lyon. Hayleigh lived with Mardie and Jackie Bell at the age of three and was later adopted by them. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School. She then attended Platt College and graduated as a Dental Assistant and attended Cameron University. Hayleigh began a renewed relationship with her biological mother in 2014. She worked several different jobs in Lawton before finding a home at CK Pet Resort and the animals there.
Hayleigh liked to go to the lake and mountains, shopping, reading, listening to music, scrapbooking, helping with home projects, going on walks, and documenting her life. Hayleigh was a Christian and was baptized at Central Baptist Church. She was loved by everyone who met her but was quiet until she got to know you. She was willing to help anyone as she had a big heart and wanted to make everyone in her life happy. Hayleigh’s passion was spending time with her son Keagan and fiancé, Matt Mason and her large family and many friends. As an example of how big Hayleigh’s heart was, she was an organ donor, donating her organs so others could live. Hayleigh was a wonderful mother, fiancé, daughter, sister, and granddaughter.
Hayleigh is survived by her son, Keagan Reace Crow; fiancé, Matt Mason and his parents: Crystal Mason and husband Mark of Lawton and his brother Cole Mason and fiancé Harper Garrett; parents, Jackie and Mardie Bell; biological mother, Janice Lyon and husband Patrick; sister, Madison Bell and husband Brian; brother, David Philpott; sister, Leigha Dahl-Norman; brother, Evan Dahl-Lopez; sister, Lana Lyon; brother, Phillip Lyon; paternal grandmother, Barbara Bell; maternal grandmother, Linda Park; paternal grandparents: James Dahl and wife Sheila and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hadley Crow; paternal grandfather, Bill Bell and maternal grandparents: James and Virginia Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Keagan Reace fund at BancFirst, attention, Alyssa Rhoads, PO Box 489, Lawton, OK 73502 or by calling Alyssa at the bank at 580-354-3618.
