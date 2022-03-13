Hattie Jo Hisey, 85, of Fair Oaks, California, passed away in the early morning of March 9, 2022. She was born to parents Robert F Carlton and Ethel A Carlton, on Sept. 21, 1936 in Chickasha, where she attended primary school. She later attended college in CO and earned her degree in Biology from Cameron University. Hattie Jo met James Richard Hisey in 1959 while he was stationed with the Army in Oklahoma. Later that same year they were married in Fort Sill.
While stationed in Germany Hattie gave birth to Peter, Sally and Patti. Hattie has five grandchildren: Sarah, Christopher, Bria, Courtney and Cole and three great-grandchildren: Rayden, Charlotte and Levi. She volunteered as a swim therapist for special needs children in Laguna, CA. She taught 1st grade for many years at El Rancho School in Carmichael, CA.
She loved to read, dance, sew, play cards, swim, golf, practice tai chi and was the queen of Mahjong. Her grandchildren always enjoyed “Tupa’s Cousin Camp” where they spent weekends learning new card games, dressing up to put on a play for everyone. The kids enjoyed swimming in their beautiful backyard pool surrounded by every plant and flower one could imagine. She had a wonderful green thumb and no matter where she lived she took the time to create and nurture the most lovely gardens which were enjoyed by so many who visited. Oh she loved visiting!
As you read these words of Hattie I know you have a special moment with her. What is your fond memory? She had the ability to light up a room and enjoyed having family and friends around her.
Hattie a wife, mother, teacher and friend will be missed here on earth but will carry on in our hearts...forever. When you come across a unique, delicate brightly colored flower, or a peacock presenting its rainbow tail, or when the sun is shining it’s many vibrant hues, know it’s Hattie all dressed up out to explore heaven.
