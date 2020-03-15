Funeral services for Harvey Tisdale, 76, Temple, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Temple, OK, with Rev. Michael Turner officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Harvey Lynn Tisdale was born to Herman and Bertha Mae (Baldwin) Tisdale on November 19, 1943 in Temple, OK and departed this life in Lawton, OK on March 12, 2020 at the age of 76 years, 3 months and 22 days.
Harvey grew up in Temple until he moved to Lawton in the 9th grade. He graduated from Douglass High School in 1962 and then attended Cameron University to play football. In 1971 Harvey left Oklahoma and moved to Dallas to be closer to one of his brothers. While in Dallas, he met LaDoris Morris and they were later married on January 12, 1976. Harvey and LaDoris made their home in the Dallas area where he worked as a truck driver for Frozen Food Express and Coca Cola USA. They later returned to Temple in 1985 after his retirement to be closer to family.
Harvey enjoyed many things, but found the most enjoyment from laughing and visiting with family, fishing, playing cards and dominos, and using his carpentry skills to building things. Harvey’s love, laughter, and spirit will be missed by his entire family and friends. He was a member of Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Tisdale; a son, Darryl Tisdale; and 3 brothers, Harry Joe Tisdale, Lawrence Tisdale and Jill Tisdale.
Survivors include his mother, Bertha Evans of Temple; his wife, LaDoris Tisdale, of the home; 2 sons, Eric Tisdale of Euless, TX and Michael Johnson of Lawton; a granddaughter, Michelle Johnson of San Antonio, TX; 2 sister, Christine Wartley and husband Henry of Temple, and Marilyn Hester of Clinton, OK; 2 brothers, Bradford Tisdale of Temple, Hubert Tisdale and wife Shirley of Temple; many other relatives and friends.