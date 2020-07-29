Harry Scott, 58, Oklahoma City, went to his heavenly home Friday July 10 in Oklahoma City. Harry was born May 24, 1962 in Berlin, Germany. He served in the military for six years, living in Germany, Colorado and Lawton.
He is survived by his mother, Christa Scott; a son Daniel; a brother Gerhard Faulter, Germany; a sister-in-law Christine Scott; a nephew Craig Scott; niece Peaches Scott; great nephews: Blayne hurst, Zane Hurst and Sky Kern.
He loved life, animals, family, friends and rock-n-roll.
He was proceeded in death by his brother Gary Scott.