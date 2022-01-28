Memorial service for Harry Jensen Whetstone will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Litchford officiating.
Harry Jensen Whetstone died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at his residence in Lawton, at the age of 74. He was born to Deward Osburn Whetstone and Fleda Almeda Whetstone on Sept. 3, 1947 in Enid. He spent his younger years attending high school in Canton graduating in 1965. He attended Southwestern State College at Weatherford, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1968. He worked as a chemist at Sun Oil Company in Tulsa, for approximately 4 ½ years before moving to Independence, Missouri and later graduated from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1976 with a D.O. degree. He has attended the Tulsa University and William Jewell College. He worked as a physician in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cordell, and Stover, Missouri, later returning to the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton, until 2008 and retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs at Fort Sill in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia J. Whetstone, who he married in 1977, as well as his five children: Laurie Whetstone Ford; Elizabeth Whetstone Echternach; Charles B. Whetstone; Kevin D. Whetstone and Tracy Whetstone Nickell and eight great-grandchildren.