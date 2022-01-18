Funeral Mass for Harry F. “Hank” Abbott Jr. will be at noon Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary service, with visitation to follow, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Harry F. “Hank” Abbott, Jr., 75, Lawton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at his home just west of Lawton. He was born Nov. 23, 1946 in Quantico, Virginia to Harry Francis Abbott Sr., and Dorothy Evelyn (Culler) Abbott. Hank grew up in Quantico, Virginia but was the son of a Marine father and therefore traveled to different places around the United States and world. Hank married his first wife, Deborah Seay, on Feb. 17, 1972 and later married Judie Lee Jung on May 28, 1994. He led a very active and interesting life. He enlisted in the Air Force from 1964 until 1968 when he was honorably discharged as a sergeant (SGT). He then enlisted into the Army where he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany before receiving an Honorable Discharge and returning home to the United States. Hank spent most of his career working for UPS in several different capacities, later retiring from there after a long career. Following his retirement from UPS, Hank worked for civil service on Fort Sill and retired from there as well.
Hank was quite the character with a great personality and sense of humor. He enjoyed being around small groups of family and friends where he flourished. Hank was a skydiving instructor, licensed pilot, and aviation enthusiast. He enjoyed dancing with his wife in the garage and loved to drink his beer. Hank was an avid fisherman, especially saltwater fishing along the Gulf Coast. He was member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton.
Hank is survived by his wife, Judie of the home; four children: Steven Abbott of Indiahoma; Jeffrey Abbott of Corpus Christi, Texas; Tabitha Pittman and husband Mark of Hamilton, Indiana; and Phillip Abbott of Oklahoma City; stepchildren: Troy Dale Morris and wife Shelley of Yukon; Cassandra Holton and husband Pete of Lawton; and Courtney Johnson and husband Chad of Cashion; grandchildren: Brooke and Samuel Pittman; Oakley and Cierra Abbott; Rileigh Bree Morris and Alyssa Ramirez; Mariah Hughes, and Megan and Morgan Cook; C.J. Jay Johnson and Taylor Johnson, Aubrey Cartagena Holton and Chelsie Cartagena Holton; great-grandchildren: Charles and Sarenah Abbott; Liam Warren and Lillian Hines; Maximus and Walker Cartagena Holton, and Ramsey Cartagena Holton; two brothers: Chris Abbott of Lawton, and Robert Abbott of Spokane, Washington and three sisters: Alicia Abbott, Patty Abbott, and Stephanie Abbott.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Randy, Paul, and Billy Abbott.
