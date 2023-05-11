Funeral services at First United Methodist Church, Walters, on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial in Walters Cemetery under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Harry Dee Carroll was born to Harry Devere Carroll and Frederica Evelyn (Quelch) Carroll on Aug. 23, 1933, in Long Branch, New Jersey.
His father was a career soldier serving under the command of George Patton during WWII. As a result of his dad’s Army career, Harry lived on many different Army bases during his childhood.
In 1944 he with his brother Roy and his mother moved back to New Jersey where he graduated Neptune High School in 1951. Immediately upon graduation he joined the Navy. At 17 years of age he traveled alone with $3 in his pocket and a train ticket to Great Lakes Training Station in Great Lake, Illinois. Navy boot camp lasted 13 weeks, after which he was sent to electronic school. After finishing this school he volunteered and was accepted into submarine service and was stationed at the sub base in New London, Conn. Toward the end of the submarine school he was selected for the naval Academy Prep School. Upon completion he was assigned to Miami University as a mid-shipman. He attained a dual degree in Military Science and Business Administration. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Eventually he attained the rank of captain before leaving the service for private business. He remained in the Marine Corp reserves for several years.
In 1967 he joined a brand new company called Target Stores located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was hired as the first automotive buyer for Target. At this time Target had four stores. (Today Target Stores have over 2,000 stores.)
In 1968 he was promoted to Division Manager and in that same year married Jennifer Lynn Worsham from Walters, Oklahoma, and moved a southern girl to the north country where the first winter she was there saw over 120 inches of snow. His first gift to her that winter was a set of studded snow tires and a shovel. It was there they built their first home and eventually welcomed their first daughter, Nicole Paige Carroll, born Jan. 31, 1970.
The following year Harry was promoted to District Manager of the Southern District for Target Stores and the family moved back to Dallas, Texas, and a warmer climate. The Carroll’s purchased a home in north Dallas and soon thereafter found their family of three was to be a family of four. Their second daughter, Dee Lynn Carroll, was welcomed into the world on a rainy morning in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 8, 1971. These were happy years full of laughter and love and the absolute joy of raising two little girls.
The next promotion with Target would have required a move back to headquarters in Minneapolis. With no desire to move back to Minnesota, he accepted a job with the HEB Grocery Company in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Director of Family Centers. Eventually, the opportunity to purchase two parts stores in the Walters area became available. The decision was made to say goodbye to a corporate paycheck and try running a business of his own and move home to be closer to family. Carroll Automotive opened for business and began a 40-year run selling auto parts to area residents as well as becoming a COPARS contractor with the Air Force with contracts in several states.
It was during this time Harry saw a need for a general merchandising store for Walters. He began negotiating with Dollar General and in 1992 a contract was signed to put a store in Walters. For 15 years one half of the Carroll automotive building was leased to this corporation before they built a free standing facility in another location in Walters. This was one of the first Dollar General contracts awarded to small towns in our area and is still a successful business that serves the community well.
Harry retired and sold the Carroll automotive building in 2013. Service to the community included serving for many years on the local school board, ASCOG board of directors, Rotary and Chamber of Commerce. He loved singing in the First United Methodist Church choir and tried to never miss choir practice. Fun times and good memories include the years participating in the Walters Theatre Guild cementing friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He has worn many hats since the days he left home at 17 with nothing but $3 and a train ticket. He has been a contributor to the history of Walters and has called this area home for the past 50 years.
Since retirement he enjoyed selling real estate and continued to travel with Jennifer extensively on her Trade Winds Travel group trips. They have been able to see the world together over the past 30 years and made memories and friendships that are part of life’s treasurers.
He was devoted to his wife, loved his children and delighted in his grandchildren, shared his faith, and kept his own council. Harry always saw the glass half full, his outlook was positive, and his advice, when given, was sound.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of the home; daughter Nicole Carroll Jordan of Walters, daughter Dee Lynn Deggs and husband Richard of McKinney, Texas; sons: Anthony, Robert and Timothy Carroll; grandchildren: Cooper Huffstutler and fiancé Darby Baggs, Reese Huffstutler, Kaitlyn Deggs, Jenna, Deggs, Nina Carroll Brown and husband Tony, Jared Carroll, Mykayla Carroll; and great-grandsons Michael and Alex Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Apheatone Baptist Church, % David Gammill, 246942 1870 Rd, Chattanooga OK 73528.