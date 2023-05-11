Funeral services at First United Methodist Church, Walters, on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial in Walters Cemetery under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Harry Dee Carroll was born to Harry Devere Carroll and Frederica Evelyn (Quelch) Carroll on Aug. 23, 1933, in Long Branch, New Jersey.