Funeral service for Harriet Irene Greenlee Ritter will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Kelly, Pastor of Leticia Baptist Church and Rev. Tony Christie, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in the Greenlee/Ritter plot.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Harriet I. Ritter, 69, of Lawton, Comanche County, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday morning February 19, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was born October 24, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma to the late William Vernon and Jessie Irene (Tilton) Greenlee.
Harriet worked for Haggar Slacks Company before opening her own cleaning company – Ritter Cleaning Service; she did this for over 10 years. She then went to work for Farmers Insurance Company — Farrell Large Agency in 1990 and retired after 19 years of service. She attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, went to Whittier Elementary, Central Jr. High and was a graduate of Lawton High School class of 1969. She loved camping, swimming, fishing, water skiing, gardening, her Koi pond, and loved all her many pets throughout the years. She was a car enthusiast and owned many different cars through the years. Just to name a few of her favorites were her 57 Chevy, 59 Corvette and her all time best of show 1969 Hot Orange, Black Racing Stripes ‘302 Boss’. On weekends she would go to the straight tracks south of Lawton to race her Boss and brought home many trophies.
She is survived by two children; son, Jack L. (Michelle)Ritter Jr., daughter, Michelle L. (Eric) Pearsall, three sisters, Jenell E. (Dick) Keathley, Geraldine L. (the late Daymon) Bay, and Sharon B. (Bryan) Jones, five grandchildren, Kayleigh (Alexander) Yoder, Leanna Hill, Raymond Hill, Maxwell Pearsall, Emma Pearsall, one great grandchild, Emma Hill and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, little brother, Newton M. Greenlee, two sons, Shon A. Yoder and Nathan D. Ritter, and the father of her children, Jack L. Ritter Sr.
Pallbearers will be; Eric Pearsall — son-in-law, Dr. Michael Bay — nephew, Philip Keathley -
nephew, William Culler — nephew, Nelson Marrero — nephew and Justin Harrill — nephew
Memorial contributions may be made to The Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association, 6601 Broadway Ext. suite 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 in honor of her late mother Jessie I. Greenlee.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com