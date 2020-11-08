Celebration of Life Service for Harriet Brothers will be 2:00 P.M. Monday November 9, 2020 at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chad Rev. Terry Marsh, Pastor of Carriage Hills Christian Church officiating.
Private family interment will follow.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the funeral home
Harriet Brothers, 76, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lawton.
She born in Wheeling, West Virginia on April 15, 1944 to John and Florence Dixon. She was their only child. She married Douglas Brothers on April 9, 1963 in Lansing, Ohio. They had 3 children, Douglas Jr, Debbie, and Denise.
Harriet was a proud Army wife and mother. She also worked for AAFES for many years.
She had many titles; wife, mother, granny but her favorite role was granny. She was proud of her six grandchildren.
She was a member of Carriage Hills Christian Church and was very active with the women’s group and with the youth.
She is survived by her children, Doug and his wife Linda Brothers, Debbie and her husband Kevin Vest and Denise and her husband Shang Mckenzie her grandchildren, Rebeka, Ashley, Abbie, Dustin, Jakob, and Rylie. Her 3 great grandsons, Kaid, Kein and Kavin.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and her husband.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Bridge Pet Adoption www.rbcw.petfinder.com
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.