Harold Wayne McCammon passed away at his home in Lawton, Ok, On Wednesday afternoon September 30th. He was born on April 18 1955 to Harold Sr. And Imogene McCammon. He grew up and attended school in Walters Ok. He work at Lawrence Tank for several years before going to Goodyear where he retired from.
There will be a celebration of his life held Saturday Oct. 3rd at 12:00 at the Sultan Park in Walters Ok.
He is survived by his his daughters, April and Husband Danny, Lora and fiancée Drew Petering, Brean McCammon, Jamie and husband Jamie Swales, grandchildren, Sidney, Garrett, McKenzie, RaceyKAY, Alyssa, Ethan, Krue, Rylan, Arian, Peyton, Eleanor, many nieces and nephews.
Family has requested that friends and anyone who knew HW or “Rooster” come to help celebrate his life with stories, memories and photos. Bring a lawn chair, a cooler and we will celebrate in Harold style.