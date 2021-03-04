Harold Powell Marshall was born at the Baumholder Germany Army Base on Dec. 9, 1968. His father was the late Sergeant Walter Marshall Jr. and his mother was the late Finny Marshall. He lived in Germany until he moved to the United States with his family in 1970, and spent a majority of his life in Lawton.
Harold was born with Down Syndrome, but despite his limitations his ability to love people unconditionally caused him to have a huge impact on those around him. If you knew Harold, you probably got a hug from him. It was once said of him that he was a perfect church member because he loved everyone the same and loved to give money! He also had a mischievous side which kept those around him laughing!
Harold went through high school via the special education program and then worked at Quality Enterprises for many years. However, his favorite thing to do was go to church! He attended Cameron Baptist Church from a young age and continued until 2017 when he went to live with his sister and her family. He was one of the founding members of the special education class at Cameron Baptist Church. He loved church, music and Jesus! He would sing unashamedly and would raise his hands in praise to his Lord.
His last two years were spent at Eastwood Manor in Commerce where he was the life of the home! He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2021. He leaves a huge void in the lives of those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father and followed in death by his mother and is survived by his sister Theresa (Lamont) Buckner; his nephew Austin Buckner; his niece Rosie Buckner; his “like a brother” Ty Bell and many family members and friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral services for Harold Marshall will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Noon at Cameron Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Teel officiating, interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
