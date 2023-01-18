Our family is heartbroken to announce the death of Harry Cutler. He passed away peacefully Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 65, surrounded by family.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Christian Church in Fletcher, with Pastor Terry Sykes officiating. Services are under the direction of Fletcher & Elgin Funeral Homes.
Harry was born July 7, 1957 and grew up in Waltham, Massachusetts before moving to Texas in 1978. In 2008, he and his wife Denise moved to Elgin where he would live until his resting day. From what I hear, he was a spirited kid with a competitive nature. He excelled at sports and continued to do so throughout most of his adult life!
He was a Home Builder by trade and founded Cutler Signature Homes. If you had the pleasure of working with Harry at any point, you know that this was way more than just a “Profession” to him. This was a way of life. A sure sign of this is that the number of relationships that he gained over the years outweighs the number of homes he built by a lot! Each of those relationships was very dear to him!
As his son, it is impossible for me to explain just how much I learned from him! It is even harder to try and condense this into any version other than a novel! Harry Cutler was the toughest man I know. Yet, he had a heart of gold. When we were growing up, he worked tirelessly and still made it to every event that we were involved in, whenever humanly possible. If you knew the man, you know he wasn’t always easy, to say the least. Haha! But he just had a way of bringing out the best in people.
He was the guy who housed a lot of my friends anytime they needed. He was the guy who would support those same friends in future endeavors without being asked to do so. He was the guy who came home from work to a driveway full of teenagers, stepped out of his truck, and beat us all at basketball without even taking off his work boots! He was also the guy who was bluntly honest and would call you out when you needed it the most! He loved fiercely and was surely loved by many!
It is impossible to imagine a world without Harry Cutler because we truly lost one of the greats.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Cutler; their five children: Cassie Schwab, Chris Cutler, Chris Thompson, Elizabeth Pearson and Garrick Pung; siblings: Ralph Cutler, Ed Cutler, Barbara Carroll, Mary Irvine, Paula Cutler; along with several grandkids, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Maxine Cutler.