The funeral for retired Chief Master Sergeant Harold L. Moore will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Chief Master Sergeant Harold L. Moore died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Duncan following a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 29, 1933, southeast of Sterling in the farming community of Denton to Jacob and Eva G. (Stice) Moore. He married Yong S. (Kim) Moore Oct. 15, 1975 in Seoul, South Korea. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2017. He joined the Air Force April 13th, 1954 and retired after 30 years of outstanding service in May of 1984.
He was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations, including the Airman’s Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal-3 each. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal-5 each , Good Conduct Medal(National) 3 each, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal-3 Devices, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award-6 Devices, Air Reserve Meritorious Service, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cress with devices, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal.
Following retirement from the Air Force he worked for Lawton Public Schools where he retired a second time after 13 years of employment. He was a member of the Full Gospel Korean Church.
He is survived by his daughter Kathy Mounts of Lawton; two Sons Ricky Moore of Sterling, and Chuck Moore and wife Kim of Sterling; his and Yong’s Daughter Jania Tung of San Diego, California; five grandchildren: Katherine Graham of Geronimo, Kendra Geiger of Sterling, Leah Halliburton of Duncan, Chris Moore of Sterling, and Tamera Bartlett of Sterling. He also has several great-grandchildren and many great great-grandchildren.
Special thank you to family friend and caregiver Titeanna Durkin.