Funeral service with military honors for Harold Joshua Smith will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Harold Joshua Smith was born to Alberta Smith and Junior Lewis on Dec. 6, 1959 in Darlington, SC and departed this life in Lawton, on Sept. 22, 2021 at the age of 61 years, 9 months 16 days.
Harold grew up in Darlington, graduating from Mayo High School in 1978. He soon entered the United States Army which eventually brought him to the Lawton/Ft. Sill area in Southwest Oklahoma. Upon his discharge he spent several years working for 4-D Landscape and eventually hired on with Goodyear where he has worked the past 11 years.
Harold attended church at the Chapel on Post. He enjoyed football, yardwork, traveling, fishing, dancing, reading, especially his comic books. He loved the holidays and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline, of the home; a son, Chamaul Smith of Lawton; a step-daughter, Jacqueline Lee of Oklahoma City; a step-son, Megale Lee of Lawton; his grandchildren: Jaylen; Marquee; Marie and DeMaury; his sister, Roberta Smith of Darlington, SC and her kids: Yvvey Smith and Avery Smith; his uncle, Samuel Jackson; his aunt, Nancy Jackson; other relatives and a host of friends.