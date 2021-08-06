Graveside service for Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Retired) Harold H. Hunter will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium Wall, Elgin.
Placement with full military honors will be held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Retired) Harold H. Hunter, 73, Lawton passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Lawton. He was born April 15, 1948 in Heidelberg, Germany. Harold attended high schools in Newport News, Virginia, Paris American High School in Paris France and Baker High School in Columbus, Georgia. After graduating from high school in 1967, he joined the U.S. Army. After completing 20 years of service and retirement on July 1, 1987 at Fort Sill, he completed his Bachelor of Business Management at Cameron University in 1991. His military career included serving in the Republic of Vietnam, Thailand, south Korea, two tours in Germany, Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Polk, Louisiana and Fort Sill. Harold married Chong Sun (Yi) Hunter on Dec. 31, 1979 in Anacoco, Louisiana. In 1988, while attending Cameron, he continued to serve the military at Army Lodging, Fort Sill. He was selected as the Director of Army Lodging for U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama, Japan from 1999 until his retirement due to disabilities in 2007. During his military career Harold received numerous awards including; the Army Commendation Medal-4,the Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal-2, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 60 device, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Expert Badge-Pistol and Auto Rifle bar and numerous letters of appreciation. During his tour as Director of Army Lodging in Japan, his lodging faculties won the U.S. Army Lodging Operation of the Year four times, two in the large and two in the small categories. Harold was a Life Member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 751 in Lawton.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Chong Hunter of the home; his son, Thomas Hunter and wife Ashley of Lawton; daughter, Kimberly Bullett of Edmond; and three grandchildren: Ethan Hunter of Lawton, and Milan and Antre Bullett of Edmond.
