Graveside service for former Lawton resident, Harold Glenn Thomas, of Las Vegas, Nevada will be held at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Mr. Thomas passed away on Jan. 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Harold was born on Nov. 29, 1933 in Comanche, to Steven J and Opal (Easley) Thomas. He grew up in Lawton where he graduated from high school. He served his country in the United States Navy and Marines before retiring. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1985.
Harold is survived by eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Audie May Williams; and his brother, Everett “Tommy” Leo Thomas.
