Graveside services for Harold E. Hurst will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Kirk Givens officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Harold E. Hurst, age 99, died Jan. 10, 2021, in San Antonio, TX. He was born Dec. 14, 1921, on the family farm East of Faxon, to Everett Hurst and Elizabeth Mixa Hurst. He lived on the farm with his family until leaving for college. He graduated from Faxon High School in 1939 and was valedictorian of his class of seven. He continued his education at Cameron Jr. College. Upon his graduation from Cameron, he attended Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State). Harold paid for his education by becoming a fireman for the campus fire department where he lived while enrolled at the university. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served for three years and three months during World War II. His service took him to the Solomon Islands and later to Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, HI. He was a Pharmacist Mate, 2nd Class.
He married the love of his life, Ruby Ethel Knowles on Sept. 9, 1949. They were happily married for 59 years at the time of her passing in 2008. In 1950, they welcomed their first son, Harold and in 1953, they welcomed their second son, Ron.
Harold worked for National Life & Accident Insurance Co. for 27 years. Following retirement from insurance, he opened his Baskin Robbins franchise on Cache Road in the Fall of 1968. He sold his franchise in 1974 and fully retired.
Harold was a 50 plus year member of the Lawton Noon Lions Club. He thoroughly enjoyed promoting and participating in their annual fundraising carnival. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of the Lawton Heights United Methodist Church where he served on various committees. However, his most cherished role was that of Santa Claus at the annual Children’s Christmas party. After retirement, Harold volunteered his time to AARP by traveling Southwest Oklahoma presenting Defensive Driving classes for AARP-55 Alive. His wife, Ethel, enjoyed traveling with him for these presentations.
Harold was a good son, a good husband, a good father and a good loyal friend. He had an avid love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His friends always knew that he was a quick phone call away for a day of hunting or fishing. He never met a stranger, loved his family and could sell just about anything to anybody whether it was insurance or ice cream!
Harold and Ethel moved to San Antonio in 2005 to live with Ron and Elizabeth. They had lived in their home in Lawton, for 56 years.
Harold was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Ethel Hurst as well as his brother, Frank Hurst and his wife Maxine.
He is survived by his sons: Harold L. Hurst (Robyn) of Indianapolis, IN and Ron Hurst (Elizabeth) of San Antonio, TX. He is also survived by Harold and Robyn’s children (Parker Alboher (Taylor; Cooper (4 mos) and Paige Pettenero (Greg).
