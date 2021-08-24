It is with deepest sorrows we announce the passing of Harold Dee Laffoon.
Harold was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Denver, Colorado, and departed to be at the side of his Heavenly Father Aug. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Lawton. Harold served his country, his family, and his community as a man of God, representing his faith and love for all those around him. As a Navy service member from February 1962 to June 1965, he served his country in sonar watch once installed in Kansas City, Missouri and served out of San Diego, California.
Harold is survived by his wife, Cynthia. Married May of 1966, Harold started his family in Independence, MO, raising two daughters, Rita and Jeanette, then continued his family’s growth in Oklahoma in 1981, with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Harold continued his service to his community through a lifelong career to the United States Postal Service from 1966 in Independence, MO, through his retirement in 2006 in Lawton. Harold was active in his church and community. As a school bus driver, he was joyed to be a part of the kids’ lives as they were off to school for just over a decade. He served as a Deacon and teacher through his church, Western Hills Church of Christ, sharing his love and faith with his community. His passion was steadfast in this service of others, and everyone around him saw him as some sort of fatherly figure, or a strong foundation for advice, or simply, someone to talk to.
Harold’s family legacy includes his wife, Cynthia; his daughter, Rita Rhodes; his daughter Jeanette and her husband, Dean Douma; his granddaughter, Natasha Fillmore and her daughter Memphis; his future grandson, Gerald Paradise and his daughter, Maddie; his grandson, Nathan and his wife, Tania Jackson; his grandson Zach Douma and fiancé, Kanesha Tate; and his grandson, Josh Douma.
Funeral services will be held at Western Hills Church of Christ, 1108 NW 53rd Street, Lawton, OK 73505, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to this church as Harold’s final tribute to supporting his church family.
