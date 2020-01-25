Memorial service for Harold D. Crotwell, 90 of Lawton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Cache Creek Cowboy Church at 6902 SE Bishop Road in Lawton with Jack Darnell, officiating.
An Interment service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Mr. Crotwell passed away on January 15, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are by Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Harold was born on April 22, 1929 in Tahoka, Texas to Ordie Alman Crotwell Sr. and Cora Beatrice (Johnson) Crotwell. He grew up in Tahoka where he attended school, playing on the high school football team. As a young man, he took jobs farming until he entered the United States Army in 1948, serving his country during the Korean War Era. He was honorably discharged in 1959. He married Maria Edwards on April 23, 1982 in Comanche, Oklahoma and they made Lawton their home. Harold joined the Lawton Rangers in 1986. Harold and Maria were active members for many years. He also served on several committees including Dance and Parade Committee Chairman. His hobbies included breeding and raising Paint Quarter Horses, playing pool, country and western dancing, fishing and hunting. He was a carpenter and could build anything.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Crotwell, of the home; his children and their spouses, Rebecca and Eric Harmon, of Gatesville, TX, Debbie and Rex Lyons, of Kingston, OK, Carolena Edwards, of Lawton, OK, Tony Edwards, of Dallas, TX, Guy Dennis and Catey Edwards, Levenworth, KS; his brothers, Roland Crotwell, Sr, and Melvin and wife, Sandra, all of San Angelo, TX; nine grandchildren, Karri Cappel, Hanna Wall, Cody Byars, Trevor Harmon, Cassie Drake, Naomi Granger, Savannah Edwards, Tilden Edwards, and Hayes Edwards; his great grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Douglas Wayne Crotwell; his daughter, Vickie Harrison; his brother, Ordie Alman Crotwell, Jr.; sister, Gertrude McAdoo; and his grandson, Alexander Edwards.
In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Giddy Up and Go at 7205 SE Bishop, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
