Harold “Buddy” Turner, 90 was born February 10, 1930 in Snow Creek, Virginia to Claud and Nannie Ruth (Hundley) Turner. He passed away in Norman on June 15, 2020.
Buddy was the youngest of seven children, including his twin brother. Buddy graduated from Hampton Virginia High School and joined the US Air Force August 2, 1948. He was discharged from the Air Force after proudly serving for 22 years on August 31, 1970. He also had a career with the United States Army in Ft. Sill as Chief of Motion Pictures and Television Production, retiring in 1986.
He married Helen Bohnenstiehl of Norman on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1984.
After his retirement they began traveling, visiting every continent except Antarctica. They traveled to all 50 states. They became active in the International Friendship Force and lived with families in Moscow, Russia; Azmire and Ankara Turkey, two families in Mexico and a family in Costa Rica.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Turner of the home; son, John Turner, of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Shirley Shumate of Bristow, OK; stepdaughter, Cheryl Koontz and husband Kenny, of Norman; and three grandsons, Joey Donnelly, Brett and Kyle Koontz, all of Norman.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and sisters, his stepson, Chuck Bohnenstiehl, and two sons-in-law, Tommy Shumate and Gene Jenkins.
A private family service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday June 19, 2020 at Ft. Sill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Tribute Memorial Care, and condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care.