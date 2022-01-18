Memorial service for Harold “Buddy” McCune will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cydni Tillery, Pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church, east of Lawton officiating.
Harold “Buddy” McCune, age 57, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Midwest City. Buddy was born Feb. 21, 1964 in Wichita, Kansas to Harold J. McCune, Sr. and Linda (Vickers) McCune. He graduated and played football at DeQueen High School in DeQueen, Arkansas. Buddy has held several jobs throughout the years, working in the oil fields, heating and air and operating heavy equipment. His main job though was as a plumber for 30 plus years owning his own company at one time in Arkansas. Buddy married Diane Newton on Dec. 16, 2005.
Buddy was a huge football fan and was a diehard Oakland Raiders fan. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. Buddy loved being around family and friends, especially the grandchildren. He loved to cook and loved his two dogs, Ceetoo and Marx.
He is survived by his wife of the home; four sons: Michael McCune and wife Selena of Ardmore; James McCune of Ardmore; Brandon McCune and wife Megan of Barnesville, Georgia; Devan Martin of Alva; two daughters: Zanna Tom and husband Wayne of Broken Bow; and Chelsea Harvey and husband Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas; 18 grandchildren; three brothers: Bart Emerson and wife Michelle of DeQueen, Arkansas; Brett Emerson of DeQueen, Arkansas; Walter “Walt” McCune of Wichita, Kansas; two sisters: Rose Mary Leistikow and Debby Chambers both of DeQueen, Arkansas and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, son, Zackary McCune, brother, James Emerson, and sister, Heather McCune.