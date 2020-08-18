Funeral service for Harold A. “Mackie” McSwain will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Howard L. Patterson, Jr. and Rev. Caltford Drummond of Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Everyone is requested to wear a mask and to social distance with their immediate family.
Harold A. “Mackie” McSwain, 68, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born May 30, 1952 to the late William and Lois (Rankins) McSwain in New Orleans, Louisiana. At a young age, Mackie’s mother moved the family to Lawton, Oklahoma. Mackie attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and graduated from Eisenhower High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving as an aviation mechanic. He worked for the civil service at Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base as an aviation mechanic. Following retirement Mackie worked as a grounds keeper for the Lawton Country Club Golf Course. Mackie enjoyed spending his time visiting family and friends, fishing, repairing cars, and cooking beans. He was hard working and kind hearted.
Mackie leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jenny (Thompson) McSwain, son, Denzil McSwain and daughter, Mariah McSwain; aunt, Gladys Williams of Apple Valley, California; sister, Kathleen LeDay (Adam) and brother, Claude Davis (Priscilla); in Laws, Mary Hawley, RoyLee Johnson, Johnny Hunter, Garye Thompson, Joe Thompson, nieces and nephews that he would often greet with the statement, “Give me two dollars!” Claude Davis, Jr., Cedric Davis, R. Eugene Solomon, Crystal LeDay, Summer Wilson, Michael Wilson, Erin Washington, Crystal Hawley, Christina Hawley, Jamie Hawley, John Hawley, Kayla Johnson and a host of other great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in laws and other relatives and friends.
Mackie is preceded in death by his mother, uncle, Louis Rankins, sister, Gail Wilson, niece, Shannon LeDay Hughes
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com